BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.