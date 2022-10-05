BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
