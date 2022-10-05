BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 76,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,639. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

