BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BNY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 76,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,639. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
