Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BCX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,666. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

