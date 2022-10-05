Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.42.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.7 %

Blackstone stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.04. 66,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.64. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.