Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Raised by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

NYSE BX traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. 125,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,791. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

