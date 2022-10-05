Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.10

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 79140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Blend Labs Trading Up 10.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Insider Activity

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,045 shares of company stock worth $304,056. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,599,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

