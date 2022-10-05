Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Hits Market Capitalization of $458,447.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $458,447.00 and $34,359.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 3,628,102 coins. The official website for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is www.blockchaincuties.finance. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans.Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly.”

