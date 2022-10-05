Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $979.75 million, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Blucora has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.36.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blucora by 56.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 265,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Blucora by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the first quarter valued at $7,350,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

