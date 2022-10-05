Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 45000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Company Profile
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Blue River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.