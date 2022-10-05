BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

American Electric Power stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 86,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,072. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.80.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

