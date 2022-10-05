BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,927 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.36. 68,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,203. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

