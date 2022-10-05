BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 107.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Cameco by 13.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cameco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth $4,166,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 230.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

