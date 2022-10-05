BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 92,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

