BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MNST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,904. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

