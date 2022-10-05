BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 376 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

AVGO traded down $3.81 on Wednesday, reaching $476.05. The company had a trading volume of 29,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.91. The company has a market cap of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.64 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

