BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 45,856 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,856 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,736,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,405,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.87. 8,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $101.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $107.10.

