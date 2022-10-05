BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.84. 1,153,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,479,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.