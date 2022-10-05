BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $7.13 on Wednesday, reaching $212.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $211.38 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.