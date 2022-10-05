BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

DMB stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 137.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

