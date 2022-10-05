BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
DMB stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
