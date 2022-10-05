Bornite Capital Management LP Purchases 600,000 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. United States Steel comprises 5.9% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned 0.38% of United States Steel worth $17,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $146,173,000. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE X traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389,888. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

United States Steel Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

