Bornite Capital Management LP Takes $10.65 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,000. Lam Research accounts for 3.5% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after buying an additional 136,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $10.69 on Wednesday, hitting $389.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,148. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.56.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $604.55.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

