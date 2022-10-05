Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$218.57.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$174.76. The company had a trading volume of 57,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,829. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.58. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$117.48 and a 1 year high of C$267.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$178.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

