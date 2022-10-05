Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,060.08 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,060.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 752,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,277,509.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 15,863 shares of Braze stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $544,418.16.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 44,733 shares of Braze stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $1,521,816.66.

On Monday, September 19th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 15,053 shares of Braze stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36.

On Friday, September 16th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of Braze stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 483,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,931. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth $1,038,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

