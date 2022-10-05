Brightworth Acquires 9,850 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brightworth grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,578,000.

IJH stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.67. 36,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,514. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

