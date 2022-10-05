Brightworth Buys 132 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brightworth increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2,194.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 111,563 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,296,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $326,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.8 %

UNP stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.73 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

