Brightworth Buys 265 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brightworth grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

