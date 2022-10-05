Brightworth Takes $227,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brightworth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,615.5% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 169,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after buying an additional 166,331 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,811,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 222.4% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.39. The company had a trading volume of 138,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

