Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 23,611 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302,962 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,244,011 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.