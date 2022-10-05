Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BLK traded down $14.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $576.50. 5,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,976. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.23 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $664.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.75.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.