Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,055. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $63.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

