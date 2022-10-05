Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 70,497 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,497 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. 13,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,139. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.