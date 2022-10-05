Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 7,163 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. 72,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

