Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $20.38 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SCHX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. 28,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.