Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PYPL stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 115,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,932. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

