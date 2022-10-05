Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 314,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,148,354. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87.

