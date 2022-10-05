Bristol-Myers Squibb to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $8.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 319.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,062.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.