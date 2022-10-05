Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,516 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Broadcom by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

AVGO stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.71. 61,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

