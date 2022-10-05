Brokers Offer Predictions for Dassault Systèmes SE’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dassault Systèmes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $36.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

