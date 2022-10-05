Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives $26.50 Average PT from Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.