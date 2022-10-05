BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,400 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 995,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays began coverage on BYD in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
BYD Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BYDDF opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.17 and a beta of 0.47. BYD has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.
Featured Articles
