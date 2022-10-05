ByteNext (BNU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $268.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $189,762.11 and $268.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
ByteNext Coin Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
