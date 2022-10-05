ByteNext (BNU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $268.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $189,762.11 and $268.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.