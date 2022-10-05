Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHI opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 105,978 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.