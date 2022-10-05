Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.86. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 20.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

