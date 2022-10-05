Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Caledonia Mining stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.86. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on Caledonia Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
