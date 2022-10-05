Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Shares Up 0.2%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.55. 12,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 3,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

