Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 65,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 288,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$23.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. It holds interests in the Castle Silver Mine property located in Ontario; Beaver and Violet properties situated in the township of Coleman, Ontario; the Castle East property located in Ontario; Eby-Otto Township Gold property situated in Kirkland Lake, Ontario; and Graal-Nourricier – Lac Suzanne property located in Northern Lac St-Jean, Quebec.

