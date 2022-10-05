Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.07. 13,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,779. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.94 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.