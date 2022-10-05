Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 894 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.87.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $9.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.65. 34,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

