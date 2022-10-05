Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 476,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 420,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 68,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $46.02.

