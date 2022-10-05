Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after buying an additional 147,223 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.22.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.61. 84,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

