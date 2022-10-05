Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1,141.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $459.99. 25,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,456. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.41.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.